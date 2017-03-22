Evicted resident charged with arson at Tacoma apartment building

A Tacoma man upset about being evicted has been accused of starting a fire at his former apartment building.
Pierce County prosecutors on Tuesday charged the 41-year-old with first-degree arson and residential burglary. An arraignment has not been scheduled.
The man was hospitalized for mental health issues after the Nov. 23 fire, a family member told police.
An apartment manager told police she recognized the man as a former resident who was evicted in April 2015 and had trespassed at least once in October.
He was banned from the apartment building in the 1200 block of South M Street.
Surveillance video caught him pouring a liquid, presumably gasoline, in front of the building’s double doors and lighting it on fire, according to charging papers.
“The fire ignited and was eventually put out by the sprinkler system in the building,” records show. “This flooded the entrance area on both sides of the sets of double doors.”
Police said the man was unable to go further into the building because the double doors were locked.
No one was injured in the fire.
