Police in Des Moines fatally shoot machete-wielding man

A Kent police officer fatally shot a man wielding a machete outside a house in Des Moines early Thursday.
Officers were called about 12:30 a.m. to a disturbance near South 234th Street and 17th Place South after people reported an armed man behaving erratically.
Police from Des Moines, Kent and Tukwila responded to the call and found the man walking in and out of a house with a machete gripped in his hand.
He ignored orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
“The armed individual was not cooperative with the officers’ request to put his weapon down,” Des Moines police Sgt. Doug Jenkins told KIRO. “We’re also concerned about the safety of the individuals inside the homes. At this point, we know that one officer did discharge his firearm.”
It’s unclear whether other officers also fired at the man, who has not been identified.
No one else was injured.
Police said at least one woman was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but it’s unclear if or how she knew the machete-wielding man.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
