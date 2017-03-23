Motorcyclist injured in Puyallup after being struck by suspected drunken driver

A 45-year-old motorcyclist was injured Wednesday night after a suspected drunken driver struck him head-on in Puyallup, according to the State Patrol.
The collision took place about 9:15 p.m. on state Route 162 at 106th Street East.
A 22-year-old in a 1992 Honda Civic was driving westbound on SR 162 when he lost control and swerved off the road to the right before crossing all eastbound lanes and hitting the motorcyclist, who traveling eastbound.
The Honda also hit the guardrail before coming to rest in a ditch.
Troopers said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
The motorcyclist was taken to Tacoma General Hospital with unknown injuries. His 2006 Suzuki GSX600 was totaled.
The other driver was uninjured and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault.
Investigators blocked off the road for three hours and 20 minutes while processing the scene. It has since reopened.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
