Man dies after jumping from Lakewood overpass

A 52-year-old man died Wednesday after jumping from a Lakewood overpass and landing on Interstate 5, according to the State Patrol.
The man leaped from the Thorne Lane overpass about 7 p.m. and landed in a northbound lane.
He was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Troopers closed all northbound lanes of I-5 for about 15 minutes.
We're rolling again on NB I-5 following previous police activity at Thorne Ln. Left lane blocked. pic.twitter.com/ezHxDPlSdT— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) March 23, 2017
