Woman wanted in Parkland hit-and-run arrested

A woman wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Parkland earlier this month was arrested Wednesday.
Troopers have been searching for the woman since March 11, when she allegedly struck a pedestrian on state Route 7 at 112th Street South.
The man she hit suffered broken bones.
A bulletin went out that a woman in a tan Ford Taurus was responsible and a tip led troopers to her home Wednesday.
Felony Hit & Run SR 7 @ 112th. Looking for Mid 90's Tan Ford Taurus. Possibly driven by white female mid 20's. Headed EB 512. Ped VS Car.— Trooper T. Bartolac (@wspd1pio) March 11, 2017
“I guess the car matched and everything else matched up, so they had enough to book her,” trooper Todd Bartolac said.
The woman was booked on suspicion of vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run. Prosecutors are expected to charge the woman Thursday.
