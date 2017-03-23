Prolific fast food burglar pleads guilty after arrest at Olympia Taco Bell

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say Pause

3:11 How emergency calls are sent from 911 and received by responders

0:58 Mail a letter, have a cocktail

1:34 Students tap dance, sing as new arts standards are adopted

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

1:27 The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name