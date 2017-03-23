Man sentenced for attempted luring of girl outside Lakewood library

A man who tried to get a 14-year-old girl to follow him away from the Lakewood library in August 2015 has been sentenced.
Olajuwon Lee Jones, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted luring and harassment.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend sentenced him to 364 days, with 244 days suspended. He won’t have to serve the suspended days if he avoids future trouble with the law.
As for the rest of the sentence, because Jones got credit for the time he already served, he’s been released.
A jury initially convicted Jones of luring, but the Washington State Court of Appeals overturned the decision in November and sent the case back to Superior Court, after finding the instructions to the jury were deficient.
According to charging papers:
The girl told police Jones had followed her around outside the library, told her there were bad people inside the building and tried to get her to leave with him.
Then she called her mother, and hid in the library, where police arrived and spoke with her.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments