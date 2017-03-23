Crime

March 23, 2017 3:45 PM

Tacoma man booked for vehicular assault after running stop sign, hitting van, police say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

A 57-year-old Tacoma man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and driving under the influence after a crash Wednesday night, according to police.

The man was driving his Mercedes sedan about 11:39 p.m. in the 5600 block of East A Street when he turned wide and missed a stop sign, spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

His vehicle struck a minivan driven by a 51-year-old woman, whose finger may have been broken in the crash.

The man was booked into Pierce County Jail.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Crime

