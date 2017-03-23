Tacoma man booked for vehicular assault after running stop sign, hitting van, police say

A 57-year-old Tacoma man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and driving under the influence after a crash Wednesday night, according to police.
The man was driving his Mercedes sedan about 11:39 p.m. in the 5600 block of East A Street when he turned wide and missed a stop sign, spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
His vehicle struck a minivan driven by a 51-year-old woman, whose finger may have been broken in the crash.
The man was booked into Pierce County Jail.
