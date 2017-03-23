Puyallup woman forged medical bills after crash, state alleges

A Puyallup woman faces felony insurance fraud charges after state investigators said she forged medical bills after a car crash.
Satrauna Turk, 55, pleaded not guilty in King County Superior Court on Wednesday to one count of filing a fraudulent insurance claim, according to an Office of the Insurance Commissioner news release.
According to the release:
Turk’s nephew got into a car crash Oct. 26, 2014 and told his insurer that Turk and her three children were in the car with him at the time.
Turk then falsified more than $12,600 in bills from Valley Medical Center in Auburn, though the insurer settled with Turk for $2,180.
Investigators confirmed with the hospital that the bills were fake and that neither Turk nor her children were admitted to the hospital on Oct. 26, 2014.
Insurance fraud costs the average family between $400 and $700 yearly in increased premiums, the release states.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments