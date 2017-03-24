Teen pleads not guilty in killing of man selling a bike

Alexander Crisostomo pleaded not guilty Thursday to shooting and killing 41-year-old Carl Phelps in a Des Moines parking lot during an argument.
The 15-year-old boy is being prosecuted as an adult for murder. He showed little emotion in the Kent courtroom where he entered his plea.
On May 6, 2016, police say, Crisostomo and some other teens were in the parking lot of an apartment complex when Phelps walked up with two bikes. His family told KIRO 7 he had planned to sell one of the bikes.
The teens got into an argument with Phelps, police said, and one of the teens pushed him off a bike.
Police said Crisostomo told them Phelps punched him, so he panicked and shot the man with a gun he’d stolen two weeks before.
Crisostomo will remain at the Kent Regional Justice Center in lieu of $1 million bail. His next court appearance is set for April 5.
Chris Martinez, 15, is the only other person charged in connection to the killing.
He pleaded guilty in juvenile court to burglary and stealing a gun and a car. He was credited for time served and is on probation.
