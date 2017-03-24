Help deputies find man who robbed Spanaway bank

Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are asking the public’s help identifying the man who robbed a Spanaway bank on March 6.
The robber entered the bank in the 16100 block of Pacific Avenue South about 9:50 a.m.
When he approached the bank counter, he was asked to remove the black hat and scarf he was wearing. Instead, detectives say, he gave the teller a note demanding cash. He took the money and fled.
Witnesses said the man is in his late 30s and about 5 feet 6, with a heavy build and a thin, reddish-auburn mustache.
“The suspect spoke with a raspy voice and was missing several of his upper teeth,” according to a CrimeStoppers bulletin.
He wore a black jacket with dark gray sleeves, a black beanie cap, black gloves, a black scarf and carried a dark orange or red backpack.
Anyone with information about the suspect or crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tipsters could receive up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges filed in this case. Callers can remain anonymous.
Comments