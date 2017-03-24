Suspected drunken driver charged with hitting motorcyclist, trying to flee

0:43 Two arraigned in connection with Saturday slaying of Jason Emery Pause

2:30 Alternatives to Violence workshop in Pierce County

1:36 Construction progress on pedestrian bridge at Point Defiance

3:46 UW signee Michael Porter Jr a state champion in first year at Nathan Hale

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

0:16 UW signee Michael Porter Jr. caps state title with off-the-backboard dunk

0:58 Mail a letter, have a cocktail

1:38 Proposed cuts threaten AmeriCorps program at Mary Lyon Elementary

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line