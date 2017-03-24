Suspected drunken driver charged with hitting motorcyclist, trying to flee

A suspected drunken driver who hit a motorcyclist in Puyallup was tackled by witnesses as the man tried to flee.
The 22-year-old driver pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run. He was ordered held in lieu of $60,000 bail and prohibited from driving without an ignition interlock device.
The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old Puyallup man, suffered a broken bone in his eye and a possibly collapsed lung.
The driver was not hurt.
Charging papers give this account:
The suspected drunken driver was traveling east on state Route 162 when he lost control of his Honda Civic trying to round a bend in the highway.
He swerved right, overcorrected and slid across lanes until he hit the motorcyclist in the westbound lane. The motorcyclist was thrown and the Honda hit a guardrail before landing in a ditch.
The driver ran from his car and jumped a fence before two witnesses caught and tackled him. They held him until Washington State Patrol troopers arrived.
Troopers said the man was “combative” when they tried to arrest him, records show.
