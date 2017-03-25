Police Beat: Guess what? Cops don’t ask for gift cards

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
March 20: This is a public service announcement: Cops don’t call and ask you to clear your warrants with gift cards.
The sheriff’s deputy answered a reported fraud call and drove to the 6400 block of 48th Street East. He spoke to a woman who described a phone call from a man claiming to be a police sergeant in King County.
The “sergeant” told the woman she had an arrest warrant, but it could be cleared for $1,950. All she had to do was purchase prepaid gift cards at the local drug store — but she needed to stay on the phone with him while she ran the errand.
The woman complied, drove to the store and bought four cards for $1,950. She told the sergeant on the phone. He told her to scratch off the backs of the cards and read the serial numbers aloud. She did.
The sergeant announced a discovery: more warrants. The woman would have to buy more cards. The woman hung up and called police.
The deputy took down the “sergeant’s” phone number and got no answer, but the damage was done, the money gone. He filed a report for information purposes.
March 20: The Tacoma officer idled in the turn lane of South Steele Street, waiting for the red 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier ahead of him to turn left onto South 96th Street.
The light turned green. The Cavalier didn’t move. Five seconds passed. The driver abruptly gunned the engine, turned left and accelerated.
The officer followed. The Cavalier zoomed up to 55. The speed limit was 35. The Cavalier drifted into the center lane and back, hitting 60.
The officer flicked on his emergency lights. The driver ahead slammed the brakes. The officer did the same to avoid a collision. The Cavalier, moving more slowly, turned onto a side street and pulled over.
The driver was a woman, 23. She laughed a little as the officer approached, but tried to contain it. A second officer arrived on the scene, approached the passenger door and saw an open bottle of Mike’s Harder Long Island Iced Tea in the center console. The woman grabbed it and shoved it under the driver’s seat.
The first officer asked the woman to step out of the car for a field sobriety test. She blew the backward steps and swayed. She managed the one-leg stand, but she had a tough time counting.
The officer put the woman in his patrol car and started filling out a citation. The woman complained, saying she was pulled over for no reason and called the officer names.
Did she still want to take a breath test?
No, the woman said, with profane emphasis. She wanted a lawyer.
The officer cuffed her. She kept talking.
“You don’t have any proof! You didn’t give me a breath test!”
At police headquarters, the officer filled out paperwork with the woman in tow. She said she hoped he would be shot to death. She demanded a lawyer.
The officer made a call, found a lawyer, and left the room while the woman talked.
The officer transported the woman to the Pierce County Jail. On the way, she ranted.
“The next cop that pulls me over should get shot,” she said.
Was she threatening law enforcement?
“Well, not you,” the woman said.
The officer booked her into the jail on suspicion of drunken driving.
March 20: The dispatch call to 911 sounded dire. A woman said her co-worker was armed with a gun and a knife and trying to stab her. She had locked herself and two customers in the office.
Sheriff’s deputies drove to a liquor store in the 6800 block of 19th Street West, armed themselves with patrol rifles, and took positions with suitable cover. A Fircrest police officer arrived and posted in the parking lot. Tacoma police officers also responded.
The deputies told dispatchers to tell the woman to come out. She said she couldn’t, because her assailant was still inside. The deputies, fearing a possible hostage situation, called for more backup.
They saw a man inside the store and yelled at him to come out with his hands up. The man came. Deputies ordered him to the ground and cuffed him. They found a folding pocket knife in his pocket, but no gun.
In the midst of the action, the woman, 37, walked outside. She was crying, and her gait was unsteady. Another man, a witness, walked with her.
The woman looked and sounded drunk. She said the first man had a pointed a gun at her and threatened to stab her, but her story kept changing. At first she said the man was a drunken customer who got mad when she refused to sell him liquor. Then she called him a co-worker. Asked why the details were changing, she replied with a curse.
Deputies cuffed the woman, placed the first man in a patrol car, and tried to sort things out.
The man in the patrol car said he’d just started his job at the business. This was his second day. He reported for his shift, expecting the woman to train him, but her head bobbled, her words slurred, and he suspected she was drunk, he said.
He thought of calling the store manager, but he wasn’t sure. Two hours into the shift, a customer told him the woman was sleeping outside the store next to a garbage can.
The man approached the woman and asked if she wanted help. She said no. Did she want him to call the manager? No.
The man said he hadn’t argued with the woman, hadn’t tried to stab her, and didn’t own a gun. He didn’t understand what was going on.
A witness who had been inside the store said she saw no argument and no threats. A second witness said the same thing: No gun, no threats, but the woman had suddenly called to him and ordered him to come into the office for safety reasons. It made no sense, he said.
The store owner arrived. Told what had happened, he said he was firing the woman on the spot.
Deputies told the woman they would file a police report and let prosecutors decide whether to charge her with with false reporting. Meanwhile, she was free to leave.
The woman swore and tried to walk back into the business. After a struggle involving the owner and the deputies, she was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of false reporting, trespassing and resisting arrest.
