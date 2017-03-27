Crime

March 27, 2017 6:47 AM

Maple Valley mobile home fire ruled suspicious

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A passerby who discovered a burning mobile home in Maple Valley Sunday called for help and grabbed a garden hose to help, according to the Fire Department.

He spotted heavy smoke coming from a trailer in the 22700 block of Upper Dorre Don Way SE St. about 3:30 p.m. and stopped to see if anybody needed help.

Turns out the mobile home was abandoned so the man called 911, grabbed a hose and sprayed water through a broken window while waiting for firefighters.

Crews from Maple Valley and Renton responded and quickly extinguished the blaze.

A King County fire investigator deemed the fire suspicious. A cause has not been determined.

