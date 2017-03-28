$27,000 missing from Camp Murray association, former president charged

A former association president at Camp Murray is accused of embezzling more than $27,000 from the account he was tasked with managing.
Pierce County prosecutors on Monday charged the 37-year-old with first-degree theft. He is scheduled to be arraigned April 10.
The man was president of the Association of Civilian Technicians, which represents 81 members of the National Guard at Camp Murray.
He allegedly made 144 withdrawals from the association’s account between November 2014 and September 2016, totaling $27,514.
When investigators with the state Department of Labor questioned him, he said he was “truly sorry” and intended to repay the funds, according to charging documents.
“The defendant said that the theft of funds started because he owed personal debts and did not have the funds to pay his expenses,” records show.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments