Too drunk to notice police following the car with a passenger shooting a gun?

The men appeared to be so drunk they didn’t notice two Tacoma police officers following them as they shot a pistol out of the window of a moving car.
The officers first noticed the men after spotting a Ford F-150 truck speeding west on East 24th Street near East D Street.
As police started to drive after them, officers heard a gunshot. Then three more.
Both vehicles went over the East 34th Street bridge, and another gunshot pierced the air.
Multiple patrol cars were used to stop the truck, according to court records.
A 21-year-old man behind the wheel was arrested first. His 29-year-old passenger allegedly threw a pistol holster under the truck before getting out and being taken into custody.
A .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol was found nearby.
Police said both men were “extremely intoxicated” and could barely stand up.
On Monday, they pleaded not guilty to drive-by shooting in Pierce County Superior Court. The driver was ordered held on $20,000 bail. The passenger is being jailed in lieu of $40,000.
Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered the men not to speak with each other until their cases are resolved.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
