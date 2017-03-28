Woman arrested while 9 months pregnant said she planned to turn herself in after birth, according to court records

A woman arrested following a Tacoma police chase while she was nine months pregnant said she planned to turn herself in after the baby was born, according to charging papers.
Court records give this account:
The 37-year-old had a warrant for her arrest in Pierce County Superior Court, for charges that she stole checks and forged them, to cash in her name.
Then Saturday, she and her 18-year-old son were on Interstate 5 in Tacoma in a 1998 Toyota Corolla. The son, who was driving, split two of the lanes and made illegal lane changes.
A State Patrol trooper tried to pull them over. But instead of stopping, the Corolla took off, and during the ensuing chase hit two State Patrol vehicles and at one point was going 70 mph in a neighborhood.
The chase ended when the Corolla stopped in the 6500 block of South G Street. The 18-year-old ran from the car and crawled under another vehicle to hide, but officers found and arrested him.
A witness told investigators he thought he also saw a woman in a red jacket run from the Corolla. That turned out to be the 37-year-old mother, whom officers found and detained.
She told a trooper that she’d seen herself on Washington’s Most Wanted and had planned to turn herself in after the baby was born.
The woman pleaded not guilty to 14 check-related charges Monday, and her 18-year-old son pleaded not guilty to charges related to the police chase.
The mother has 13 prior felony convictions, according to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office, and has been designated a “high priority offender,” a program that targets people seen as chronic offenders.
She remained in the Pierce County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments