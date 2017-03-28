Rape charge dismissed after victim, witness can’t be found

A Pierce County Superior Court judge last week dismissed rape and assault charges against a Tacoma man accused of an October attack.
Robert Christman, 31, of Waller had been arraigned on second-degree rape and second-degree assault charges in Superior Court on Feb. 16.
Pierce County prosecutors could not find the victim or the witness to the alleged assault and moved to have Judge Garold Johnson dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning charges can be refiled if they are located.
Christman had been accused in charging documents of meeting a woman at the Emerald Queen Casino on Oct. 20, taking her to his home and sexually assaulting her.
She escaped and ran across the street and contacted one of Christman’s neighbors, prosecutors alleged, who then called police.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments