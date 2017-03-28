Pair plead guilty to roles in botched Lakewood drive-by shootings

Two men charged with a pair of August drive-by shootings in Lakewood pleaded guilty this month to their roles in the incidents.
Clifton Armstrong, 21, of Lakewood was sentenced Friday in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 31 months in prison, and a second-degree assault charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Co-defendant Ervin Rudolph Jr., 27, of Parkland was sentenced March 6 to 15 months in prison on one charge of drive-by shooting, and his second-degree assault charge was also dismissed.
The two were arrested Aug. 1 after a shooting outside an apartment building in the 7500 block of 145th Street Southwest in which three different firearms were fired.
The two first came to the complex in a blue car, fired at a third man, then left. Half an hour later, they came back in a white car and fired again.
A witness identified Rudolph as a participant in the shooting, so police went to his apartment and found a blue car and a white car outside.
Rudolph told police the man they shot at had jumped him the previous week. The target of the shooting was a known gang member, according to police.
That man, a man in his mid-20s from Lakewood, was shot in the leg about 15 minutes later in the 7400 block of South Hosmer Street in an unrelated incident, Tacoma police said at the time.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
