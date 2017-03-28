Drunken driver who caused Thanksgiving night crash sent to prison

A drunken driver who caused a four-car injury collision Thanksgiving night in Spanaway pleaded guilty last week in Pierce County Superior Court.
Michael Howard II, 25, of Tacoma was sentenced to 17 months in prison on one count of vehicular assault; as part of the plea agreement, a second count of vehicular assault and a count of third-degree driving with a suspended license were dismissed.
Howard was driving his SUV drunk about 10:15 p.m. Nov. 24 near the intersection of 208th Street East and 46th Avenue East when he rear-ended a car, goosing it into the intersection.
That car hit and tipped over another car, which was then hit by a fourth vehicle.
The driver of the rear-ended car told Pierce County sheriff’s deputies that Howard tried to assault his wife after the crash.
Deputies found him in the car holding onto his son, 5, who had a baseball-sized lump on his forehead.
The woman driving the car that got tipped onto its side suffered a ruptured spleen, and three other adults involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.
