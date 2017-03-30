1 arrested after shots fired in Auburn

Auburn police were called to a possible shooting early Thursday, but could not find a victim when they arrived.
Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to A Street Southeast when several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots.
The department said it closed A Street Southeast from the 600 block to 4100 block while searching the scene.
600-4100 BLOCK OF A ST SE IS SHUT DOWN DUE TO POLICE INVESTIGATION— AuburnWA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) March 30, 2017
No one appeared to be shot and police were not immediately sure what happened.
The shots were reportedly fired outside the Auburn Glen Apartments.
Although no arrests happened at that scene, KIRO reported that investigators arrested one person at a motel about five miles away on 16th Street Northwest.
Details about that incident were not released but police said shots were fired, a truck was impounded and one person was taken into custody.
A sergeant told KIRO police were investigating whether the gunman was targeting police officers.
Officers were called there for an alleged accident but ended up dodging gunfire, according to KOMO.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
