Tacoma man charged with flooding apartment building

A Tacoma man who refused to turn off the water in his apartment caused major flooding damage to the building he lived in, according to court documents.
It started early Tuesday when the 29-year-old apparently started throwing things off the back deck of his apartment, prompting his roommate to flee in fear.
Although his roommate called 911, the man left the apartment before police arrived and officers were unable to find him.
An assistant manager of the Madrona Apartments, 7601 Pacific Ave., called police back later that afternoon after discovering the man had flooded at least his own unit and the unit below.
More than a foot of water was also found outside the door of an apartment on the same floor, records show.
Officials said the man flipped a switch on his water tank, which was flooding drainage pipes leading outside. He was also allegedly running his sink and bathtub nonstop.
When the assistant manager tried to get the man to open the door, “the defendant told him that ‘people’ were telling him to keep running the water inside the apartment,” according to charging papers.
Officers eventually got a hold of the man’s roommate, who returned to open the door for them.
A large wooden table, movies, clothing and other items had been tossed off the deck onto the lawn below.
The flooding caused $2,000-3,000 in damages, Madrona Apartments estimated.
On Wednesday, Pierce County prosecutors charged the man with second-degree malicious mischief.
