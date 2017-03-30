Owners of Graham building knew about illegal pot grow

The owners of a Graham warehouse knew their renters were illegally growing marijuana inside, records show.
Since authorities busted the grow operation Dec. 14, four men have been charged with unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance.
Now, Pierce County prosecutors have charged a 59-year-old woman and 61-year-old man with unlawful use of a building for drug purposes.
A sprinkler system set off an alarm and summoned deputies to the warehouse, where more than 1,600 pot plants were found spread across six rooms.
The marijuana was protected by 16 surveillance cameras and two armed men, according to charging papers.
Documents give this account:
In 2014, the owners began renting to the men growing marijuana.
They told investigators they did not believe the renters needed a license for medical marijuana and helped make changes to the building to mask the smell after several neighbors complained.
However, the owners also owned another building in the Port of Tacoma where medical marijuana is grown and should have been familiar with the law and grow requirements.
They “were aware that the laws regarding medical marijuana had changed on July 1, 2016, and that the growers needed a license from the liquor board,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
Stacia Glenn
