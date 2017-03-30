Carjacking leads to pursuit through Pierce, Thurston counties

A 37-year-old man carjacked a woman outside her Tacoma home Wednesday, prompting a high-speed pursuit through two counties.
The victim pulled into her driveway in the 700 block of Polk Street just before 6 p.m. and an armed man approached and ordered her out of the SUV.
He then drove off in her 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
A trooper spotted the stolen car shortly afterward and gave chase on southbound Interstate 5 into Thurston County.
Deputies there briefly lost sight of the alleged carjacker but eventually caught up to him at Tilley Road Southwest and 93rd Avenue Southeast in Tumwater.
They used spikes to stop the stolen Trailblazer and took the man into custody.
The gun was found by a search dog after a resident told deputies the car had been parked in their yard for a while.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
