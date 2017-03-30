Tacoma man rapes teenage neighbor during seizure, documents say

An 18-year-old having a seizure in her Tacoma apartment Wednesday regained consciousness as she was being raped by her neighbor, Pierce County prosecutors allege.
A 48-year-old Tacoma man was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on one charge of second-degree rape. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail at $75,000.
According to charging documents:
The woman and man lived in a South End apartment building with shared kitchen and bathroom space. The two knew one another casually.
She closed the door to her apartment Wednesday but left it unlocked and then had a seizure. She told police that when she came to, the man was straddling her as her pants were around her knees.
The man got up, unlocked the door he had apparently locked, then came back to her and kissed her several times as she protested. He then left the room without saying anything.
Police responded to the apartment complex, then talked with the man, who said her door was open when she had the seizure and he picked her up by her legs and put her on her bed.
He said he rubbed her back until she came out of the seizure and that he was kissing her “to try and stimulate her face.”
