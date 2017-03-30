Puyallup police seek pair of car prowlers

Puyallup police are seeking two men they say stole credit cards from parked cars earlier this month and used them later that day.
The two men broke out the window of a car parked at a gym in the 700 block of South Hill Park Drive on March 8 to steal credit cards, police said in a Facebook post. They then went to another gym in the 16100 block of 64th Street East in Sumner and did the same thing.
About 3 p.m. that day, the men went to a Sumner grocery store and used stolen cards from both vehicles, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Puyallup police at 253-770-3343 or tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
