Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Tu Le
Age: 21.
Description: 5 feet 5 and 130 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1800 block of East 72nd Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2015 of third-degree assault with sexual motivation and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for grabbing a woman’s leg under the stall in a college restroom and peering at women through the stall partitions. In the other case, he sexually assaulted a pregnant woman in a department store.
Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Jarimie Close
Age: 41.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 170 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 1700 block of South State Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1996 of first-degree child rape in King County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl he met as a counselor at a community center.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Irvin B. Lyle
Age: 66.
Description: 5 feet 9 and 160 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1991 of first-degree rape, second-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping in King County for sexually assaulting a woman and threatening her with a knife. He also has four convictions for failing to register as a sex offender in Pierce County.
Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
