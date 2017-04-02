Tacoma man arrested after firing shot as officers looked for prowler, police say

A Tacoma man called police Saturday night to tell them he had a prowler in his backyard.
Police didn’t come, spokeswoman Loretta Cool said, believing the 46-year-old to be mentally unstable.
The man called police again about 2 a.m., Cool said, saying there was a prowler in his backyard and that he was going to shoot him if the police didn’t come.
Police arrived to set up containment around his home in the 9200 block of South Park Avenue.
As they were doing so, the man fired a shot, Cool said.
Police were able to persuade the man to leave the house without incident, Cool said, and he was booked into Pierce County Jail about 7 a.m. on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two charges of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.
No prowlers were located near the home.
