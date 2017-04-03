Mason County man charged with second-degree murder after shooting intruder in shower

Bail was set at $250,000 for a Mason County homeowner who admitted to fatally shooting an intruder in the shower on his property.
Belfair resident Bruce F. Fanning, 59, appeared Monday in Mason County Superior Court on one count of second-degree murder. Arraignment was set for April 10.
Fanning was arrested April 1 after calling 911 to report that he had shot and killed an intruder inside his place of business at 1520 E. Trails Road in Belfair. The business is one of two houses on Fanning’s property where he lives.
According to court documents, Fanning told detectives that he entered the business that morning and found an intruder showering. Fanning said he told the intruder to leave, but the man replied with “non-understandable verbal threats.” Fanning said he was afraid and thought the intruder was drunk.
Fanning left the building to retrieve a Smith and Wesson .45-caliber handgun, then returned and shot Rosa three times through the shower curtain, according to court documents.
Fanning told detectives he called 911 after shooting Rosa, but had no explanation as to why he didn’t call 911 before retrieving his gun, according to court documents.
The deceased man has been identified as Nathaniel Joseph Rosa, 31, of Bothell. According to his Facebook profile, Fanning worked as a paraeducator at Woodmoor Elementary School in Bothell.
Chief Criminal Deputy Ryan Spurling of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office told The Olympian that Rosa had been staying at a nearby residence. An investigation is ongoing.
“It doesn’t appear they knew each other,” Spurling said.
The sheriff’s office reports that “statements and evidence in this case do not support necessary/reasonable self-defense at this time.”
