Child sex sting nets retired school administrator with Olympia ties

A former executive director for the Olympia-based Washington Association of School Administrators and Kennewick superintendent is behind bars in the Benton County Jail after allegedly arranging to meet a minor girl for sex in the Tri Cities.
The Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrested Paul W. Rosier, 75, of Olympia early Saturday morning, according to a news release.
He appeared before a judge for a hearing on a 72-hour hold Monday. No charges had been filed.
Rosier was caught in a police operation where he allegedly arranged to pay for sex with a 13-year-old girl. Task force investigators arrested him when he arrived in the lobby of a Richland hotel.
Police found cash equal to the amount he arranged for the sex act.
Rosier served as Kennewick’s school superintendent between 1994 and 2006. After retiring from the district, he worked as the Washington Association of School Administrators’ executive director in Olympia until 2014.
The Kennewick School District provided information Monday about Rosier’s work history, and said it would not issue any additional statements about the arrest.
