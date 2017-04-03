Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in Thurston County woman’s death

Thurston County deputies are searching for two people believed to have killed a 60-year-old Thurston County woman on Monday morning.
Roan Littlemoon, 23, and Sabrina Y. Anderson, 18, are suspected in the death of Littlemoon’s mother at a Thurston County home, said Lt. Tim Rudloff, of the Sheriff’s Office. They are wanted on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Detectives began investigating the death at a rural Thurston County home, located on the 2800 block of 184th Avenue SW, between Bucoda and Tenino, at about 4 p.m., Rudloff said. Investigators believe a 60-year-old woman died at the scene sometime before noon.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Robin L. Tingle. She and Littlemoon lived in the home.
Detectives believe Littlemoon and Anderson left the home at about noon in a white Mazda Tribute, with Washington license plate BT6583. Rudloff said detectives don’t believe a gun was used in Tingle’s death, but the public should assume that the suspects are dangerous.
He said investigators are unsure where Littlemoon and Anderson went. Anyone who knows where they are, or who sees the vehicle should call 911.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
