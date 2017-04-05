Crime

April 5, 2017 4:35 PM

Tacoma pizza fundraiser supports victims of violent crimes

By Alexis Krell

A fund raiser Wednesday (April 5) at Tacoma’s Round Table Pizza Clubhouse will help a group that gives support and resources to families of homicide victims.

Part of the proceeds at the restaurant, at 2629 N. Pearl St. will go to the local group, called Violent Crime Victim Services.

Members of the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office will help greet diners and bus tables between 5 and 8 p.m.

The office’s Victim and Witness Assistance Services Division is hosting the event.

