Maple Valley man suspected of theft from doctor found dead in Alaska

Jordan Joplin of Maple Valley is behind bars at the King County Jail, suspected of theft from a doctor found dead in Alaska.
The 31-year-old Joplin allegedly stole more than $1 million in belongings from the Ketchikan, Alaska, home of Dr. Eric Garcia, and planned to have it all shipped to a home on Southeast 224th Street in Maple Valley, including a gold and coin collection worth $500,000.
According to documents filed in King County Superior Court, Joplin visited Garcia in mid-March.
A week after returning to the Seattle area, Joplin called Ketchikan police “concerned about the well-being of his friend Dr. Eric Garcia and requested a welfare check.”
When Ketchikan police officers visited Garcia’s home on March 27, they discovered the doctor’s body.
Investigators still don’t know how Garcia died.
There were no obvious signs of trauma and the results of a toxicology test won’t be known for at least two weeks.
However, Ketchikan Police Deputy Chief Josh Dossett told KIRO 7 that if Garcia was murdered, Joplin would definitely be considered a suspect – because his visit corresponded with Garcia’s time of death.
Dossett also said during a news conference in Ketchikan earlier this week, “Officers learned Mr. Joplin was withdrawing money from Dr. Garcia’s account for a total of approximately $37,000.”
And there are more theft allegations.
According to investigative documents, Joplin shipped three containers full of Garcia’s belongings to the Maple Valley address 10 days before Garcia’s body was found.
In Alaska Marine Lines shipping documents, Joplin allegedly claimed the containers were full of “household goods.”
When those containers were searched at the shipyard in Seattle earlier this week, detectives with the Ketchikan Police Department, Port of Seattle Police and King County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found multiple gold coins, watches and bottles of valuable alcohol.
Dossett of the Ketchikan PD said Dr. Garcia’s alcohol collection alone was insured for $800,000.
He said all of Garcia’s belongings have been sent back to Alaska.
Dossett is hoping Joplin will be extradited soon to face criminal charges.
Meanwhile, Joplin is being held in the King County jail on $200,000 bond. He’s been charged in King County District Court, Seattle Division, with being a fugitive from justice.
