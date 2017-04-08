Police Beat: Leading a goat to slaughter, and bouncing at the weed shop

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
April 4: The pygmy goat died surrounded by candles and spooky books — improvised props for a makeshift teen ritual.
Was it murder or just another day on the farm? The slow answer seemed to emerge from a fleeting Facebook message posted seven months after the goat died.
The slaughter dated to Aug. 28, 2016. At the time, it generated a dispatch call and report of animal cruelty. Two sheriff’s deputies drove to the 25100 block of 89th Avenue East in Graham and spoke to a distraught mother, 52, who said her children murdered the goat as part of a Satanic ritual.
The woman’s husband, 52, said the family was unraveling. The kids killed the goat and ate some of it, he said, and Mom was angry. The teens had left to avoid the argument.
The father said he bought the goat three months earlier for milk and because it was supposed to have babies — but it turned out the goat wasn’t pregnant.
The mother said she went out to feed the goat that morning and found gore. She led deputies to the killing ground: a table in the trees beyond the yard. The deputies saw blood, a circle of candles and books, “about Paganism, Magic and Witchcraft,” the incident report states.
The carcass was in a garage freezer, wrapped in plastic. The removed hide was nearby.
Shortly, the teens came home: a boy, 17, and a girl, 14. They said they killed the goat for its meat and skin, nothing more. Two young friends were with them and watched, they added.
The girl said she planned to make clothes out of the goat’s hide. A deputy noticed the wasps and flies swarming around the hide and the smell of decay, and wondered whether the girl was serious.
The boy said he handled the killing. First he tried to strangle the goat, he said, but it didn’t work. So he cut the animal’s throat and skinned it.
Just for butchering purposes, both teens said, and smiled as they described the incident.
What about the candles? What about the books and the table, and the broken piece of obsidian in the circle on the ground?
The rock was for “good vibes,” the boy said. Native Americans used to live here in a teepee, he said.
The deputies surveyed the property. It didn’t look like a farm, though the parents were growing marijuana in back.
The father flashed a medical authorization card. He said he let his children smoke the stuff — better for them to do drugs at home than on the streets, he explained. The 14-year-old girl admitted she smoked it, too.
Again, the teens denied any religious basis for the slaughter. The props were unrelated, they said.
Deputies spoke to the two witnesses, a pair of teen boys who were family friends. Both gave similar accounts, though one, an 18-year-old, was uncomfortable describing the moment.
Deputies filed a report and moved on to other business.
Seven months later, new information arrived: a series of Facebook messages, including a photo of a goat’s head.
The boy who killed the animal had answered one of the comments with jargon and misspellings.
“That goat was a sad goat,” he wrote. “Death came as a relief to it. the ritualage was the equivilent of a premature funeral.”
A deputy spoke to one of the witnesses again: the boy who hadn’t wanted to say much before. He told the story with more detail. The teens had been sitting around playing video games for a few hours when the 17-year-old suggested they should kill the goat and talked everyone into joining him.
The others were reluctant, but finally agreed. The witness had watched and said the spectacle made him sick.
The deputy filed the new information forwarded it to prosecutors for a possible charging decision.
April 2: The 18-year-old bouncing and ranting outside the marijuana shop said he didn’t trust the American justice system. The system didn’t care.
The dispatch call reported an unwanted person. Tacoma police drove to the shop in the 100 block of South 24th Street and spoke to a man working security. He waved toward an 18-year-old outside who was “bouncing,” and causing a disturbance. Three customers had complained.
The security guard said he’d told the teen to leave, but the teen had pushed him and gotten into his face, babbling.
While the officers spoke to the man, the boy approached with an announcement.
“Ah, the police,” he said, holding up his phone. “I just wanted to let you know that I’m recording you.”
The security guard put his hands on him, the boy said. That was disrespectful.
As officers tried to interview the teen, he kept interrupting, saying he was “a Mexican,” but not an illegal immigrant.
Officers asked his name. He refused at first, then gave a false one.
Officers asked for his identification.
“That’s not necessary,” the kid said.
Officers told him he was required to identify himself. Again, the teen refused.
“You know I’m not going to cooperate because I don’t trust the American justice system,” he said.
Officers cuffed him and arrested him on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and obstructing. During booking at the Pierce County Jail, records revealed the boy’s real name and an outstanding arrest warrant from juvenile court.
Sean Robinson: 253-597-8486, @seanrobinsonTNT
