2 taken to hospital after truck drives into Green River

One man was rescued early Sunday and another arrested after the pickup they were in drove into the Green River in Auburn, a police spokesman said.
Auburn police got a call about 1:20 a.m. alerting them of the crash, Cmdr. Dave Colglazier said.
Coglazier and a press release from Valley Regional Fire Authority gave this account:
Firefighters arrived to find the pickup off the roadway and partially submerged in the river near 104th Avenue Southeast.
The driver had gotten out of the truck but the passenger was trapped inside.
Firefighters used ropes to secure the truck and freed the passenger. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His condition was not immediately unknown.
The driver was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries and arrested for vehicular assault. Speed and alcohol might have been a factor in the crash, Colglazier said.
Kenny Via: 253-597-8651, @kenny_via
