Man attempts to kidnap girl in Olympia, police say

A man attempted to kidnap a young girl Sunday afternoon in Olympia who was bicycling with a friend, according to police there.
The incident happened about 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of Wiggins Road Southeast, the department announced in a news release.
According to the news release:
The two girls were bicycling when they saw a cat run across a dirt road into the woods. They got off their bikes and followed the cat into the trees.
A man was standing in the trees and grabbed one girl by the arm and started pulling her away.
The girl kicked the man repeatedly while the other girl screamed.
The man let go of the girl and the girls got on their bikes and told one of their fathers, who called police.
The girls described the man as a white man in his 20s with a muscular build, dark hair and goatee, and a tattoo on his left shoulder. He was wearing a red sleeveless shirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.
Officers established a perimeter and tried to find the man but were unable to locate him, even with the assistance of a K-9 unit.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping is asked to contact Olympia police at 360-753-8300 or 360-704-2740.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
