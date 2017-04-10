Olympia police capture Yakima fugitive

Olympia police captured one of two fugitives who had been on the run after escaping from the Yakima County Jail.
Chad Everett Tipton, 31, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. Friday (April 7) at Legion Way and Columbia Street in downtown Olympia. Tipton and fellow inmate Steven Douglas Roche, 31, were discovered missing about 4 a.m. April 4 during a head count by corrections officers.
The Department of Corrections reports that a door leading to the outside recreational yard was found unlocked, and another inside gate was found open.
Tipton was being held on charges of assault, driving with a suspended license and unlawful possession of a firearm. His last known address was in Post Falls, Idaho.
Roche remains at large and was being held on charges of burglary and forgery. His last known address was in Spokane.
The department urges anyone with information to call 911.
