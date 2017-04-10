Crime

April 10, 2017 4:52 PM

Recognize this guy? Police seek help identifying tattooed bank robber

By Kenny Via

kvia@thenewstribune.com

Know anyone with unique hand tattoos?

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a bank robber who appears to have tattoos or lines covering his left hand, according to a Crime Stoppers press release.

According to the release:

The man entered the Key Bank branch in the 15100 block of Meridian Avenue East in South Hill about 1:40 p.m. Thursday and handed a teller a note demanding cash.

The robber took the money and fled on a black and white mountain bike.

The man is described as being in his 30s, about 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 and 200 pounds. He has brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a gray hoodie, bluejeans and aviator-type glasses.

A reward of $1,000 is offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Callers can remain anonymous by phoning Crime Stoppers Tacoma/Pierce County at 800-222-TIPS (8477)

Kenny Via: 253-597-8651, @kenny_via

