Juvenile justice reform conference stirs passions

Inspired by the positive path taken by teen offenders speaking at the Smart on Juvenile Justice Reform conference, former prisoner Shaun Worthy makes an impassioned offer to aid their journey. "329032 was my name," he said. "I had to earn my name back in society. And I did. And I can help you guys do it too."
Drew Perinedperine@thenewstribune.com
