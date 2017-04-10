Elderly Thurston County couple dies in apparent murder-suicide

Two elderly Thurston County residents died Monday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
A family member entered a home on the 9000 block of 37th Court SE, east of Lacey, at about noon and found a man and woman dead. The family member went to check on the couple, in their 80s, after the couple couldn’t be reached by phone.
Detectives believe that the elderly man shot his wife before shooting himself. Family members reported that the woman had a “significant medical history,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives aren’t seeking any suspects related to the incident.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
