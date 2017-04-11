Transient arrested for arson after Lakewood dispute, police say

A transient who got into a dispute with a Lakewood homeowner last week tried to burn that person’s home down as he was leaving, according to police there.
The 27-year-old was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree arson for the incident after being detained on an unrelated trespassing charge, police spokesman Chris Lawler said Tuesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day.
The incident happened about 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 9300 block of Meadow Road Southwest, according to court documents, destroying the home.
According to Lawler:
The 27-year-old and the homeowner, who knew each other, were arguing outside the home prior to the fire being started.
Both residents were able to escape the home without injury.
Police located nobody else in the area and believe the 27-year-old set the fire.
The man denied setting the fire when interviewed by detectives Monday.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments