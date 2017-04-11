‘Drive-thru’ pot store didn’t start the day that way

Two Snohomish County pot store employees narrowly avoided injury Sunday when a customer accidentally drove through one of the store’s walls.
The Seattle Times reports that surveillance camera footage shows an SUV driving through one of PuffnChill’s walls. The impact sent a TV crashing down on manager Curtis Dong’s head.
The TV only grazed his head, Hong told the Seattle Times.
The driver reportedly claimed that his accelerator got stuck, and there’s no ongoing criminal investigation, according to police.
PuffnChill is located in Lynnowood, on Highway 99. According to the business’s Facebook page, it is a medically endorsed recreational marijuana shop.
The Seattle Times notes that Washington does not allow drive through pot shops.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
