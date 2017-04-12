Crime

April 12, 2017 6:44 PM

Deputies need help identifying Spanaway stabber

By Kenny Ocker

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify a man who stabbed another person in a Spanaway parking lot last week.

The attack happened about 10:05 a.m. April 3 in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 26600 block of Mountain Highway East, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

The men argued before the victim entered the store, the release states. When the victim exited the store, the argument continued and led to a scuffle.

That’s when the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the shoulder, the release states.

The victim got into his car and fled before calling for help.

The attacker is described as a man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and beanie, a gray vest, light blue jeans and work boots. He left the scene in a dark red Honda Accord two-door car with a sunroof and black wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $1,000 is available for anyone who offers information that leads to charges being filed in the case.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

