Machete-wielding homeless man’s Facebook posts catch up with him, documents say

A homeless man living in Puyallup didn’t take too kindly other homeless people in Puyallup, court documents say, and he made that displeasure known with a Facebook post Tuesday posing with a machete.
On Wednesday, Puyallup police received a report that a man slashed items with a machete at a homeless camp in the 3900 block of Fifth Street Southeast and threatened its residents.
Victims told police that the man threatened to kill people there and bulldoze the area where people kept their belongings, and he waved the machete in their face.
Police caught up to the 33-year-old man later Wednesday along 43rd Avenue Southeast and arrested him.
He was charged Thursday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court with one count each of felony harassment and second-degree assault, and he was released on his own recognizance.
The machete was booked into evidence.
