Crime

April 13, 2017 6:53 PM

Machete-wielding homeless man’s Facebook posts catch up with him, documents say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

A homeless man living in Puyallup didn’t take too kindly other homeless people in Puyallup, court documents say, and he made that displeasure known with a Facebook post Tuesday posing with a machete.

On Wednesday, Puyallup police received a report that a man slashed items with a machete at a homeless camp in the 3900 block of Fifth Street Southeast and threatened its residents.

Hmm.

Victims told police that the man threatened to kill people there and bulldoze the area where people kept their belongings, and he waved the machete in their face.

Police caught up to the 33-year-old man later Wednesday along 43rd Avenue Southeast and arrested him.

He was charged Thursday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court with one count each of felony harassment and second-degree assault, and he was released on his own recognizance.

The machete was booked into evidence.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Teen fatally shot in Federal Way

Teen fatally shot in Federal Way 1:54

Teen fatally shot in Federal Way
Juvenile justice reform conference stirs passions 2:26

Juvenile justice reform conference stirs passions
Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 0:58

Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos