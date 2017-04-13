Crime

April 13, 2017 7:20 PM

Spanaway stabbing suspect turns self in; unlikely to be charged, deputy says

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

The man wanted by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies for his role in a Spanaway stabbing turned himself in Thursday and is unlikely to be charged, a department spokesman said.

The April 3 incident in a grocery store parking lot in the 26600 block of Mountain Highway East is likely to be determined to be mutual combat, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The determination was made after further review of surveillance footage from the store, Troyer added.

The man had an argument with another man before that person entered the store, deputies determined; when that man exited the store, the two men started to fight.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Teen fatally shot in Federal Way

Teen fatally shot in Federal Way 1:54

Teen fatally shot in Federal Way
Juvenile justice reform conference stirs passions 2:26

Juvenile justice reform conference stirs passions
Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 0:58

Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos