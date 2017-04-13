Spanaway stabbing suspect turns self in; unlikely to be charged, deputy says

The man wanted by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies for his role in a Spanaway stabbing turned himself in Thursday and is unlikely to be charged, a department spokesman said.
The April 3 incident in a grocery store parking lot in the 26600 block of Mountain Highway East is likely to be determined to be mutual combat, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The determination was made after further review of surveillance footage from the store, Troyer added.
The man had an argument with another man before that person entered the store, deputies determined; when that man exited the store, the two men started to fight.
