April 14, 2017 11:10 AM

No time for seat belt before trooper is hit on Fife curve

By Craig Sailor

A Washington State Patrol trooper and another person were hospitalized following a crash Friday morning on Interstate 5 in Fife, the State Patrol said.

The trooper was complaining of neck and back injuries and he had facial lacerations, State Patrol spokeswoman Trooper Brooke Brova said.

The extent of the injuries of the other driver was not immediately available.

The injured trooper had made a routine traffic stop around 6 a.m. in the southbound direction of I-5 on the Fife curve, between 70th and 54th Avenues.

“He had just gotten back in his vehicle so, unfortunately, he hadn’t had time to put his seat belt on yet,” Brova said.

At that point a passenger car struck the trooper’s patrol car from behind at freeway speed, she said.

The other vehicle didn’t appear to brake before hitting the trooper’s car. “We’re checking for impairment now,” Brova said.

Three vehicles were involved, according to South King Fire and Rescue.

The WSP is investigating the scene.

This story will be updated.

