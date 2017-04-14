Crime

April 14, 2017 6:14 PM

Lakebay man sentenced for crash that killed passenger

By Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

A man was sentenced on Friday to two years, two months in prison for a Lakebay crash that killed his passenger last year.

Charles Hall, 28, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

According to charging papers:

Hall took steroids and drank alcohol on Nov. 29 before driving and hitting a tree near the 2700 block of Jackson Lake Road KPN.

Pierce County prosecutors said Hall lost control of the 1991 Chevrolet Camaro while taking a curve, and the car flipped and hit the tree.

Tests showed that Hall’s blood-alcohol level was 0.13, above the legal limit of 0.08. He told investigators that he’d consumed alcohol and taken steroids while working out before the wreck.

His passenger, 27-year-old Jacob Reinhart, died at the scene. He was a carpenter who had a young son.

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspect in bomb threat at local elementary school

Suspect in bomb threat at local elementary school 0:04

Suspect in bomb threat at local elementary school
Police shoot carjacker in Frederickson 1:14

Police shoot carjacker in Frederickson
Teen fatally shot in Federal Way 1:54

Teen fatally shot in Federal Way

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos