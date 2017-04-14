Lakebay man sentenced for crash that killed passenger

A man was sentenced on Friday to two years, two months in prison for a Lakebay crash that killed his passenger last year.
Charles Hall, 28, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.
According to charging papers:
Hall took steroids and drank alcohol on Nov. 29 before driving and hitting a tree near the 2700 block of Jackson Lake Road KPN.
Pierce County prosecutors said Hall lost control of the 1991 Chevrolet Camaro while taking a curve, and the car flipped and hit the tree.
Tests showed that Hall’s blood-alcohol level was 0.13, above the legal limit of 0.08. He told investigators that he’d consumed alcohol and taken steroids while working out before the wreck.
His passenger, 27-year-old Jacob Reinhart, died at the scene. He was a carpenter who had a young son.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
