Tacoma man identified as victim of Auburn hit-and-run crash

King County medical examiners have identified the man struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday on an Auburn freeway onramp.
Stanley Christopher, 39, of Tacoma, was found dead about 4 a.m. on the ramp from southbound state Route 167 to state Route 18, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
It is unknown what vehicle struck Christopher and killed him.
The State Patrol has some leads in its continuing investigation, Trooper Rick Johnson said Monday.
