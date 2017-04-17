Crime

April 17, 2017 8:17 AM

Tacoma man identified as victim of Auburn hit-and-run crash

By Kenny Ocker

King County medical examiners have identified the man struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday on an Auburn freeway onramp.

Stanley Christopher, 39, of Tacoma, was found dead about 4 a.m. on the ramp from southbound state Route 167 to state Route 18, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

It is unknown what vehicle struck Christopher and killed him.

The State Patrol has some leads in its continuing investigation, Trooper Rick Johnson said Monday.

