Drunken man drives through Tacoma police investigation, spokeswoman says

You’d think that police officers and barricades would be enough to deter anyone from driving through a crash scene.

For one intoxicated driver in Tacoma early Monday, police said that wasn’t the case.

Tacoma police were investigating a fatal crash in the 800 block of East 72nd Street about 1:15 a.m. Monday when the 29-year-old Tacoma man drove through their roadblock, spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

Two officers at the barricade were nearly struck, Cool said, and a third conducting the investigation had to evade the man’s vehicle. He then drove through the barricades at the other side and continued on.

A short pursuit ensued, Cool said, but the man pulled into a driveway where he was arrested.

He appeared intoxicated and had a suspended license. He was taken to an area hospital for a blood draw, then booked into Pierce County Jail about 3:30 a.m. on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault, felony elusion, driving under the influence with a prior conviction and third-degree driving while suspended.

The man pleaded guilty to felony elusion in December 2014 in Pierce County Superior Court, serving two months in jail.