1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kent gas station

Kent police are looking for the shooter who killed one man and injured another at a gas station early Tuesday.
The shooting happened just after midnight at 64th Avenue South and West Meeker Street.
Details on the incident were not immediately available, but one of the victims was able to get inside the convenience store to ask the clerk to call 911.
Officers arrived and found that man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Another man was found fatally shot outside behind the gas station.
Investigators said the victims may have been targeted due to a drug deal gone wrong, KIRO reported.
The surviving victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
